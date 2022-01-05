Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,644 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $623.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.