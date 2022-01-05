Rossmore Private Capital Buys 140 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $173.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

