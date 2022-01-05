18,925 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

