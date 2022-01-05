Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

COF opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $97.79 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

