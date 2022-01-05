Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.