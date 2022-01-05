Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $404.30 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.78 and its 200 day moving average is $342.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.