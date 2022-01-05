Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,547,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.97.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,370. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

