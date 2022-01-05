DRIFE (DRF) Price Tops $0.0085

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $224,929.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00057825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,241,520 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

