Digix Gold Token Price Tops $69.89 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $69.89 or 0.00159911 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $15,002.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 100.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

