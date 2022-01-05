Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,562.37

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $31,562.37 and $1,563.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.19 or 0.08050242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00076439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.55 or 0.99363159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

