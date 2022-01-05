$91.82 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce sales of $91.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $368.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDI. Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

DDI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

