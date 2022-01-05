Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce $3.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

APVO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 209,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

