Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $53.27 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $53.27 million and $15.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.19 or 0.08050242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00076439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.55 or 0.99363159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

