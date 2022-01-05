Ontology (ONT) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $575.07 million and approximately $64.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00219827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00040471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003637 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00496635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.