Swiss National Bank Sells 14,600 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $134,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $343.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

