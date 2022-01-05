20,091 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.78. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $183.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

