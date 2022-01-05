$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. PVH posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

PVH opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,988,000 after buying an additional 200,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,854,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

