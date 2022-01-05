First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FAD traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.70. 9,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,687. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

