First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 323.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period.

Shares of FEX stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.47. 207,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,393. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

