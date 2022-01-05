frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

FTDR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 697,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

