Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 17.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 908,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 132,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Invesco by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 616,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.