APR Coin (APR) Price Down 53.2% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $12,318.93 and approximately $52.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

