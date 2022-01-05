Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $112.32 million and $55.97 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,641.69 or 1.00827206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00085026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00034684 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.41 or 0.01112146 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00026799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,708,124 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.