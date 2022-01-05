Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

