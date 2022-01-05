L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

LCCTF remained flat at $$3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. L’Occitane International has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

