Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 77,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 18,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.20. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

