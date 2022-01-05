Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 77,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 18,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.20. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
