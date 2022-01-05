Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post sales of $226.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.32 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $783.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDS. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 77,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.