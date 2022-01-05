$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $33.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $34.91 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $133.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $135.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.80 million to $140.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

