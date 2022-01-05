Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.16

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 93138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

