Formation Fi Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $5.37 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.00 or 0.08075729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00076298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,404.44 or 0.99778691 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007564 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

