Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $80,475.26

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Helix has a market capitalization of $80,475.26 and approximately $45.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020439 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

