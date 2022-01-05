Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,652 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $148.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

