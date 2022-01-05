VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.