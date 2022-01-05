Cim LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.