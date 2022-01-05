BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $29.22 million and $4,960.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

