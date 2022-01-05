Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MIG3 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 57 ($0.77). 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.68. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.80). The company has a market capitalization of £44.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

