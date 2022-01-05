Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 4.1%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.07). Approximately 16,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 59,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.99).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £151.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26.

In related news, insider Nigel Wray sold 12,301,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £18,082,828.68 ($24,367,105.08). Also, insider Chris Dent bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £399 ($537.66).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

