Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 54,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 350,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.11 and a quick ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

