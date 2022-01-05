Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:QTT opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.72. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.22 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qutoutiao by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qutoutiao by 25.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Qutoutiao by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

