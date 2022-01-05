HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Trading Up 2.1%

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 53,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39.

HomeFed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

