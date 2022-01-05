RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $7,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

RGCO opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

