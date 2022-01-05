RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, an increase of 7,735.5% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. RXR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

