Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,682 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lamar Advertising worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

