Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,480 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 184.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

