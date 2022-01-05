Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Littelfuse worth $29,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,923,542. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

LFUS stock opened at $323.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.