Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $236,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $95,360.00.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 253,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,185. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

