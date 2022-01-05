SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 174088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $877.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

