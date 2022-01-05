Impleum (IMPL) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Impleum has a market cap of $19,453.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impleum has traded 83.6% lower against the dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3,706.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 11,253,756 coins and its circulating supply is 11,146,935 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.