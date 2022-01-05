Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 27,856 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

