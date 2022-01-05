MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,241.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,341.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,561.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

